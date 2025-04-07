PSG star Achraf Hakimi chooses GOAT after he builds dream footballer with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo traits

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, Achraf Hakimi, recently made his pick in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. After building his dream footballer with traits of both superstars, the Moroccan right-back named the Portuguese icon as the best of all time.

In a recent interaction posted by Madrid Xtra on X (via footmercato), Hakimi was asked to build his perfect footballer. The PSG star named Messi for the player's left foot, Ronaldo for the right foot, and picked himself for speed.

He picked Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, and Isco for the players' physicality, dribbling, and IQ in that order. After building his dream player, Hakimi was asked to name his GOAT, and he mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old is one of a handful of players who have shared the pitch with Ronaldo and Messi. Hakimi played alongside the former at Real Madrid and was a teammate with the latter at PSG.

He shared the pitch eight times with Ronaldo during the Portuguese's final season with Los Blancos (2017-18). They recorded no joint-goal contributions but won the UEFA Champions League alongside other honors.

Hakimi shared the dressing room with Messi for two seasons at the Parc des Princes. Together, they featured for the Paris-based club 59 times, with the Moroccan providing one assist for the Argentine.

The debate on the best player of all time between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continues to divide fans, players, and pundits alike. However, both players will forever remain two of the greatest to have graced the sport.

Portuguese star speaks on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao recently talked about his experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Sporting CP star shared the dressing room with the Inter Miami star while at Barcelona and currently plays with the Al-Nassr forward in the Portuguese national team.

Speaking about the experience, Trincao said (via Ojogo.pt):

"On the pitch they are one more to help the team, because they are players who try to help others and the team. This is more noticeable off the pitch, in the training camps for example, because there are always people behind them, and in the dressing room, where it even seems that they are not real, they say things that we are not used to and tell stories. It ends up being funnier inside the dressing room than on the pitch."

He added:

"It will be something I can tell my children and my family. I'm privileged for that in terms of football, but I'm also privileged for many other things and to have the family I have and the life I have."

Trincao and Messi shared the pitch 34 times for Barcelona, recording three goal contributions. Meanwhile, he has lined up with Ronaldo seven times for A Selecao.

