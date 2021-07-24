PSG star Georginio Wijnaldum offers advise to teammate amid Liverpool links

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) new signing Georginio Wijnaldum has offered advice to his new teammate Kylian Mbappe over the latter's long-term future.

Wijnaldum admitted that one of the reasons he joined PSG was to play with a world-class talent in Mbappe, also adding that he'd wish for him to stay put in the French capital.

The Dutchman ended his five-year stay at Liverpool by making the switch to PSG, following intense speculation of a Barcelona move. He had a choice to make, and he opted for the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe, meanwhile, joined PSG permanently after winning the 2018 World Cup. In total, the 22-year-old has netted a whopping 132 goals in 171 appearances across all competitions for them.

He is currently entering the final year of his deal with PSG, and talks have emerged over the possibility of a move to Liverpool.

The Paris-based outfit have shone at domestic level, but have fallen short in the Champions League despite boasting one of the best squads in Europe, if not the best. That potentially is one of the reasons behind varied speculation over Mbappe's future at PSG.

Wijnaldum, who teamed up with Mbappe for his first pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain, said:

"Everyone wants Mbappe to stay, starting with me because he is one of the reasons that made me come to PSG, to play with players like him. I was already very happy to see that Neymar had extended."

Using his own example, Wijnaldum objectively urged Mbappe to trust his emotions. PSG's new star added:

"I've been in that position too and most of the time you follow your feelings. I just hope his is go to PSG because the club are doing their best to make this team the best in the world."

Mbappe the most vital in new-look PSG

Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe will be linking up together for PSG this season

Earlier today, it was announced that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has extended his current contract until 2023.

This is despite the former Tottenham Hotspur manager failing to deliver the Ligue 1 title. Pinning their faith in Pochettino, alongside the addition of marquee signings such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos, are clear statements of intent from PSG as they aim to push for numerous trophies.

There's a lot of financial muscle involved, but PSG do look like they'll morph into one of the most feared footballing units in the world. However, Kylian Mbappe will be the most important piece of the craft.

