PSG star Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk reacts as Marc Bartra's girlfriend Jessica poses nude on Instagram to launch new swimwear collection

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk was among those who were impressed as Marc Bartra's girlfriend Jessica Goicoechea posed nude to promote her clothing brand.

Goicoechea has been in a relationship with Bartra since the former Barcelona star separated from his wife Melissa Jimenez in 2022. Goicoechea is a model, influencer and businesswoman.

Bartra's partner, who boasts over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, launched her own clothing brand, GOI, in 2019. She launched her latest swimwear collection on Thursday (May 25).

Announcing the news on Instagram, the model posted a fully naked picture of herself, leaving little to imagination. Goicoechea's intimate parts are only covered by a door frame and a small patch.

"The happiness on my face is because we are launching our swimwear," Goicoechea wrote on Instagram.

Goicoechea's picture has garnered over 100,000 likes and 376 comments. Her boyfriend Bartra was among those who were awestruck by the post, as the defender posted two melting face emojis in the comments.

PSG star Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk also expressed her admiration for Goicoechea. The Spanish actress reacted to the picture by posting an emoji of a smiling face with hearts.

The model's fans, meanwhile, waxed lyrical, with one writing:

"Gorgeous like always."

Another wrote:

"You the queen."

This is not the first time Goicoechea has shared a racy picture of herself. She notably posted a topless backshot on Instagram last month. Her boyfriend Bartra, meanwhile, plies his trade for Turkish club Trabzonspor, whom he joined from Real Betis on a three-year contract last year.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk dazzled at Cannes this week

When Jessica Goicoechea launched her latest swimwear collection, Hiba Abouk dazzled at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The Spanish actress took to the red carpet in a stunning dress by Dior earlier this week. PSG star Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife wowed fans as she appeared for the event in another black attire.

Abouk, 36, was married to PSG wing-back Hakimi before announcing in March that they had separated and were in the middle of a divorce. The pair have two children together.

There were claims that Abouk requested more than half of Hakimi's fortunes as alimony. However, it emerged that the PSG star had already transferred his assets to his mother's name. The authenticity of those reports, though, is in dispute.

Poll : 0 votes