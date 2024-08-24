PSG star Joao Neves breaks Neymar's incredible Ligue 1 record

PSG midfielder Joao Neves has continued his excellent start to life at the club by eclipsing a Ligue 1 record previously held by Neymar. The Portuguese youngster has played a central role in helping his new club begin the French Ligue 1 season in excellent form.

Neymar swapped Barcelona for Paris in 2017 for around €222 million, in what remains the most expensive transfer in football history. His impact was immediate, as he recorded three assists in his first two league games for the French giants.

Despite costing less and being a much lower-profile addition than Neymar, Joao Neves has proven that he can provide decisive moments in games, as well. The 19-year-old has provided four assists in his first two games with the club, a feat that had never previously been achieved.

The former Benfica youngster came off the bench at halftime in his debut for the side against Le Havre last weekend. With the game tied at 1-1, he assisted Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola to put his side 3-1 up in a match they would go on to win 4-1. Against Montpellier, the teenager showed his creativity as he played in Barcola to open the scoring before assisting Marco Asensio, as well.

Joao Neves is fast becoming a fan favorite at the Parc des Princes due to his impressive start to life there. The club spent €60 million plus Renato Sanches to lure the teenager to Paris, with Manchester United also having been interested in signing him this summer.

PSG trounce Montpellier to extend excellent start to Ligue 1 season

PSG were far too good for Montpellier in their second league game of the season, claiming a comfortable 6-0 win (August 23). Les Parisiens sent out a message to the rest of the league in emphatic fashion following their win over Montpellier.

The exit of Kylian Mbappe was expected to weaken PSG's tyrannical grip on Ligue 1, but Luis Enrique's side have put those doubts to bed. They defeated Le Havre 4-1 in their first game (August 17) before dispatching Montpellier.

Barcola opened the scoring just four minutes into the encounter before Asensio doubled their lead in the 24th minute. Barcola registered his third goal of the campaign in the 53rd minute and Achraf Hakimi made it four for his side only five minutes later.

Warren Zaire-Emery scored his side's fifth goal in the 60th minute before Kang-in Lee scored the sixth with eight minutes left in the game.

