PSG star Kylian Mbappe sends message to Sergio Rico after latter was discharged from hospital following freak accident

Kylian Mbappe was delighted to see PSG teammate Sergio Rico out of hospital after almost three months. Mbappe took to Instagram to share the image of the Spaniard posing outside and called it the 'picture of the day'.

Rico was discharged from hospital on Friday, just under three months after his freak accident. The goalkeeper was in ICU most of the time after being put into an induced coma.

Kylian Mbappe posted a story on Instagram:

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Rico took a minute to thank fans. He added that it was time for him to take a few months away from the pitch to recover:

"I need to have some months of tranquility, of calm, and to continue recovering at home. I wanted to thank the football world that has sent me messages of support.

"Everyone who has stopped for a minute to give me support. I thank them. Also, of course, to the Hospital Virgen del Rocio, who are professionals of the highest order. The first day I arrived here (at the hospital) the Biris (Sevilla fans) came to see me. I am grateful for that."

What happened to Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammate Sergio Rico?

Hours after PSG sealed the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title, Sergio Rico travelled to Seville with his family. The goalkeeper met an accident when a runaway horse hit him. The PSG star also got kicked in the skull and had to be airlifted to a hospital immediately.

Releasing a statement on the incident, Rico's family said:

"Sergio travelled last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga to El Rocio, with permission after PSG won the Ligue 1 title.

"After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, he was heading to the Pontifical Mass next to the hermitage when he suffered misfortune because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that hit him."

The Athletic has reported that the Spaniard escaped death by half a centimeter. The doctors reportedly informed the family and the police that had the injury been half a centimeter deeper, he would have been dead.

The 29-year-old keeper has a year left in his PSG contract but is expected to miss most of the ongoing season. He has been on the pitch with Kylian Mbappe 18 times at PSG, with the Ligue 1 side losing only once.