PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is suing Instagram influencer Mohamed Henni for using his name in his kebab shop without the player's permission. Henni, who is popular in the French football circles, is based in the city of Marseille and recently opened a kebab shop.

Mbappe has been in the news recently for his reduced playing time at the Parc des Princes since announcing that he intends to leave the French club for free in the summer. The 25-year-old forward has been strongly linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Marseille fan Henni recently opened his kebab shop and used Kylian Mbappe's name to describe one of the items on his menu. He described his Klüb kebab sandwich as having been made using "baker round bread, as round as Mbappé's skull."

Mbappe's lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, served the influencer a certified letter on Wednesday morning.

Henni, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers, has been asked to remove the name from his menu within eight days before he is taken to court for using the name without consent for commercial purposes. The letter originated from KMA, the company Kylian Mbappe created to deal with his business off the field, ranging from sponsorships to merchandise and image rights.

The influencer was taken by surprise and went on Instagram, where he has posted a video complaining of the Frenchman's action. Henni said:

"Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can't believe it!"

Henni has another player's name on his menu, as he named Dimitri Payet in part of the description of another sandwich.

PSG targeting Luis Diaz as Kylian Mbappe replacement: Reports

According to El Pais Colombia, PSG are considering a move for Liverpool ace Luis Diaz as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave the club this summer. The report claims that Diaz may be open to leaving Anfield once Jurgen Klopp leaves, and PSG sense an opportunity.

Liverpool are expected to demand a fee of over £100 million to sell the Colombian forward, who joined them for £40 million in 2022 from FC Porto. The 27-year-old has contributed 11 goals and five assists for the Reds across all competitions this season, indicating his importance to the side.

Diaz is also attracting interest from Barcelona and AC Milan owing to his performances for the Reds this season. The forward will be a suitable replacement for Mbappe due to the quality of his performances in the Premier League.