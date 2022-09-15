PSG star in line for national team return after good start to 2022-23 season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos is in line for a return to the Spanish national team after a good start to his 2022-23 campaign.

Luis Enrique has made a longlist for his team's upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes against Switzerland and Portugal. Sergio Ramos is included in that list, which could very much affect the coach's selection for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Ramos has not made an appearance for his national team since March 31, 2021, against Kosovo. The former Spain and Real Madrid captain was not part of the team that went to the UEFA Euro 2020.

While Enrique was the subject of criticism for deciding to leave the superstar defender out, his decision turned out to be right as Ramos had an injury-plagued time at the end of his stint with Real Madrid.

He could only make 13 appearances in his first season with the Parisians as injury woes massively affected the veteran player. However, he started the 2022-23 campaign well and has already made 10 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring one goal.

Once dubbed the best defender in the world, the 36-year-old is back to being his usual self with the Parisians this season. The rejuvenation of form has caught Enrique's attention. Hence, he has recalled Sergio Ramos to his squad once again.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the former Spain captain could turn out to be an important piece of Enrique's puzzle for the tournament in Qatar.

Ramos has won one FIFA World Cup and two UEFA Euro awards with the Spanish national team. He has been an integral part of the team for over 15 years, up until last season.

PSG captain Marquinhos shares his experience of playing alongside Sergio Ramos

PSG captain Marquinhos recently shared what it feels like to play alongside one of the best defenders of all time, Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard has had a legendary career and is one of the best players in his position to ever grace the game. Marquinhos implied that while they couldn't play together much last season, the 36-year-old is helping him evolve this season.

The Brazilian said (via RMC Sport):

"I'm always looking to evolve, even more when you have great champions next to you. I've seen several great players pass here and I try to take a little from each one. Last season, we couldn't play together a lot but you could see that he was a great champion."

