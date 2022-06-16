PSG star Lionel Messi mobbed by fans at the airport as he returns to Barcelona with family

Paris Saint-German (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona with his family after wrapping up the 2021-22 season and was mobbed by his fans at the airport, The Sun reports.

The 34-year-old returned home after completing his commitments with the Argentina national team and was greeted warmly by fans at the El Prat Airport in Barcelona. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner traveled with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three kids, Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.

Messi took the time to sign autographs for some of the fans and also posed for pictures. Fans were eagerly waiting for the player's arrival near the main entrance of the airport.

Lionel Messi has lived in Barcelona since 2001 and also holds Spanish citizenship. Despite securing a move to PSG last season, his permanent residence remains in Barcelona and he will spend the summer break with his family in the city.

Messi, who joined PSG last summer, owns a stunning house in Castelldefels, a suburban town just outside Barcelona. As per Tribuna, the grand home cost him and his family $2.1 million, and they spent $7 million more to make it as per their requirements.

While Lionel Messi won the Ligue 1 title with PSG in his debut season, he scored only six goals in the French top flight. He provided 14 assists in the 2021-22 league campaign, finishing as second in the assists tally, only behind teammate Kylian Mbappe (17 assists).

Lionel Messi will be hoping to hit the ground running with PSG next season

Lionel Messi's poor goal-scoring output in Ligue 1 with PSG had many people worried. Dani Alves even claimed that Messi was unhappy at the club (as per The Sun) in March.

But the left-footed maestro put all doubts to bed with a couple of scintillating performances with the Argentina national team this month. He was the architect of two of the three goals in the 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima, winning the 'Player of the Match' award in that one-off game.

He saved the best for the last and set the pitch on fire with a five-star performance against Estonia in a friendly game at the El Sadar Stadium in Spain. In familiar surroundings, he scored all five of La Albiceleste's goals in the game against the European minnows.

It was a great way for the player to sign off for the 2021-22 season. As he heads home to spend some quality time with his family, it was good to see that fans at his former club and city still hold him in high regard.

