PSG star Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona but refuses to answer question about possible return

Lionel Messi refused to answer the question of a possible return to Barcelona on his return to the city. The Argentine was back in Spain, and was quizzed at the airport before he left in the car.

Xavi and Joao Laporta have been talking about a return to Barcelona for Messi. However, they have admitted that a move is not possible this summer and will wait for his contract to expire at the end of the season.

Messi joined PSG last summer after Barcelona could not renew his contract at Camp Nou. He was back in the city where he spent most of his life, and was quizzed at the airport of a return to the club. He ignored the question and walked away before heading off in his car.

Barcelona president not ruling out a Lionel Messi return.

Joao Laporta has been talking about a return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi and has been public about it. He claims the Argentine's chapter at Camp Nou is not over and wants him to get the farewell the forward deserved.

Speaking to ESPN, the club president said:

"[Lionel] Messi has been everything. For Barca, he has possibly been the best player in history, the most efficient, only comparable to Johan Cruyff in the history of Barca. But it had to happen one day, we had to make a decision as a consequence of the legacy we had received, the institution is above players and coaches."

He added:

"I don't believe Messi's chapter at Barcelona is over. And I believe it is our responsibility to make sure that chapter is still open, that it hasn't closed. To have a moment to do it how it should have been done so that he may have a much more splendid ending than what he had."

He further said:

"Do I feel like I owe him one? Yes. Morally, as the president of Barcelona, I think I did what needed to be done. But also as Barcelona's president, and personally, I believe I owe him one."

Xavi has also spoken about Lionel Messi moving back to Barcelona, and has shut the door on a move this summer.

