PSG star Lionel Messi's entourage comment on possible Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly not been approached by Barcelona over a possible return to the Catalan giants next summer.

Messi has started the 2022/23 season for PSG with aplomb. After scoring in his team's Trophee des Champions triumph over Nantes, he bagged a brace in a 5-0 demoltion of Clermont Foot in Christophe Galtier's Ligue 1 debut with the club. The Argentine also registered an assist in the match.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer " Lionel Messi posted on Instagram after his 2 goals and no picture of his goals for PSG! He wrote: "First league game, first win!! Lionel Messi posted on Instagram after his 2 goals and no picture of his goals for PSG! He wrote: "First league game, first win!!✅👍" https://t.co/wnqOx6R71d

But off the pitch, the 35-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona after Blaugrana president Joan Laporta fuelled the rumor mill with his comments. He told ESPN (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I think, hope that Leo Messi story with Barcelona is not over yet. It's still open, it's our responsibility to make sure it has a more beautiful ending than it was. As Barça president, I feel indebted to him."

However, the Argentine's entourage have denied reports of the player's potential return to the Catalan giants. Speaking to RMC Sport, a member of the entourage clarified:

"There has been no approach from Laporta with anyone in Leo's entourage or vice versa, and anyone claiming that is lying."

Meanwhile, the Parisians are eager to extend the attacker's contract beyond his current deal, which expires next year, as per MARCA. However, the player is in no hurry to make a decision on his future with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar around the corner.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Laporta says he'll do his best to bring Messi back & it's a "wish". He refused to confirm if Messi has an appetite to return. Told serious conversations haven't taken place yet despite contact, partly because Messi making it clear (including to PSG) he wants to decide in January. Laporta says he'll do his best to bring Messi back & it's a "wish". He refused to confirm if Messi has an appetite to return. Told serious conversations haven't taken place yet despite contact, partly because Messi making it clear (including to PSG) he wants to decide in January.

Following his surprise exit from Barcelona last summer, Messi signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year at PSG. Last season, he registered 26 goal contributions in 34 matches across all competitions.

PSG will next lock horns with Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on August 13 in the second round of Ligue 1 fixtures.

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to PSG explained by journalist

ESPN journalist Sam Marsden has shed light on the events that led to the departure of the seven-time Ballon d'Or from Barcelona last summer. Marsden wrote in an article:

"Sources said that, last summer, there was simply not enough time to carry out operations of such magnitude in order to keep Messi. Activating the 'economic levers' this summer — selling a percentage of the television rights and Barca Studios — not only needed to be negotiated, but it also needed approval from the club's members. That consent came in June of this year."

