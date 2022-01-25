PSG star not looking to leave in January despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum has no intention of leaving the club in January, according to the latest reports from 'Get French Football News'.
The Dutchman arrived in Paris last summer on a free transfer from Liverpool after seeing off his contract on Merseyside.
However, his time in Ligue 1 has been blighted by injuries and struggles for regular first-team chances.
Wijnaldum has only played 977 minutes in the league, which has sparked exit rumors, with some even saying he's unhappy with his situation at the Parc des Princes.
Regardless of what happens in the summer, it seems likely now that the 31-year-old isn't going anywhere in January at least, even on loan.
He's been a target for Premier League sides Arsenal and former club Newcastle United.
While the Gunners have made an enquiry, their northeastern counterparts are said to have made a big pitch, although Wijnaldum declined the option of returning to St. James' Park.
Back in October, when he was only a few months into his transfer, Wijnaldum expressed his discontent, saying:
"I cannot say I am completely happy. The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to."
"I was really looking forward to the next step and then this happens. It is very difficult. That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around," he added.
Although nothing much has changed in his playing time since then, the Dutchman has certainly shown his desire to fight, scoring thrice and making two assists.
Both of his PSG goals came in the Champions League against RB Leipzig in a 2-2 draw in November.
Return to Premier League not completely ruled out for PSG midfielder
Arsenal continue to be linked with Wijnaldum but Tottenham Hotspur are supposedly in the race too.
The Lilywhites are looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele, with PSG emerging as favorites to lure him away from north London.
Should a transfer indeed materialize, there's a chance the Dutchman could head in the opposite direction.