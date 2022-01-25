PSG star not looking to leave in January despite interest from Arsenal and Newcastle - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum has no intention of leaving the club in January, according to the latest reports from 'Get French Football News'.

The Dutchman arrived in Paris last summer on a free transfer from Liverpool after seeing off his contract on Merseyside.

However, his time in Ligue 1 has been blighted by injuries and struggles for regular first-team chances.

Wijnaldum has only played 977 minutes in the league, which has sparked exit rumors, with some even saying he's unhappy with his situation at the Parc des Princes.

Regardless of what happens in the summer, it seems likely now that the 31-year-old isn't going anywhere in January at least, even on loan.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress #THFC Sources close to the player confirm that Gini Wijnaldum wants to stay PSG at least until summer. There are currently no talks with Tottenham. @Plettigoal Sources close to the player confirm that Gini Wijnaldum wants to stay PSG at least until summer. There are currently no talks with Tottenham. @Plettigoal #THFC https://t.co/MKNxx5blly

He's been a target for Premier League sides Arsenal and former club Newcastle United.

While the Gunners have made an enquiry, their northeastern counterparts are said to have made a big pitch, although Wijnaldum declined the option of returning to St. James' Park.

Back in October, when he was only a few months into his transfer, Wijnaldum expressed his discontent, saying:

"I cannot say I am completely happy. The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to."

"I was really looking forward to the next step and then this happens. It is very difficult. That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I am a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around," he added.

Although nothing much has changed in his playing time since then, the Dutchman has certainly shown his desire to fight, scoring thrice and making two assists.

Both of his PSG goals came in the Champions League against RB Leipzig in a 2-2 draw in November.

Return to Premier League not completely ruled out for PSG midfielder

Arsenal continue to be linked with Wijnaldum but Tottenham Hotspur are supposedly in the race too.

GOAL @goal Gini Wijnaldum could join Tottenham as part of a deal that would see Tanguy Ndombele move to PSG, according to the Daily Mail Gini Wijnaldum could join Tottenham as part of a deal that would see Tanguy Ndombele move to PSG, according to the Daily Mail 🔄 https://t.co/aPgCBo2CKf

The Lilywhites are looking to offload Tanguy Ndombele, with PSG emerging as favorites to lure him away from north London.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should a transfer indeed materialize, there's a chance the Dutchman could head in the opposite direction.

Edited by Parimal