"An honor" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe says 'unique' Lionel Messi can help him improve 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on teammate Lionel Messi, describing it as an 'honor' to play with him.

In an interview with RMC Sport, Mbappe couldn't hide his joy when asked about learning from the iconic Argentine forward. The Frenchman also claimed he could improve his game by merely being in Messi's presence.

The PSG superstar's comments came after he scored twice and claimed three assists in his side's 5-1 victory over Lorient on Sunday. Mbappe continued:

“Seeing him every day, to see what he can do... He can improve my game because he is a unique player. I have the chance to play with him. It's an honor. I always said that I never thought I could play with Messi but today I do, I play with him."

"And I'm very happy. I learn a lot with him. He is a unique player, a legend who will go down in football history. It's a pleasure for me."

RMC Sport @RMCsport "Si rester au PSG est possible ? Oui, bien sûr."



🗣 "Si rester au PSG est possible ? Oui, bien sûr." @KMbappe a lâché cette petite phrase sur son avenir en zone mixte après la victoire du PSG contre Lorient (5-1). 💬 "Si rester au PSG est possible ? Oui, bien sûr."🗣 @KMbappe a lâché cette petite phrase sur son avenir en zone mixte après la victoire du PSG contre Lorient (5-1). https://t.co/Y5nZUMv0oV

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer. However, the 34-year-old has struggled since his arrival at Le Parc des Princes. He was recently even booed by some home fans following the club's collapse in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe clearly feels the seven-time Ballon D'Or winner still has plenty to offer and is enjoying learning and playing alongside the forward.

Squawka @Squawka



Neymar

Messi

Neymar



And he's scored two himself. For the first time in his career, Kylian Mbappé has provided a hat-trick of assists:NeymarMessiNeymarAnd he's scored two himself. For the first time in his career, Kylian Mbappé has provided a hat-trick of assists:🅰️ Neymar🅰️ Messi🅰️ NeymarAnd he's scored two himself. https://t.co/MVmcV6vroj

Could Mbappe stay at PSG after all?

It has been reported by ESPN that Mbappe would join Real Madrid this summer when his contract at Les Parisiens expires in June. However, his comments to RMC Sport following the Lorient win may have given the Parisians some hope that they can keep hold of one of the best players in the world.

When asked about his future, Mbappe said:

“I said on French television that I had not made my decision. I am calm. I'm finishing my season and I'm good in my head. We'll see what will happen. I play with Messi, I have a lot of fun playing with him and we will see later."

PSG are currently 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with eight games to go. However, with manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo's futures both in doubt, Mbappe may feel that he has achieved all that he can with his hometown club.

The Frenchman finished the interview by emphasizing that he had not yet made a decision regarding his future. He stated:

"I'm calm, I take the time to make the best decision because I don't want to be wrong. There are new things to consider. It's not an easy decision, I'm trying to make the best possible with my family."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.



He's just 23 years old 🤯 Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.He's just 23 years old 🤯 https://t.co/PRI7HKZwMD

