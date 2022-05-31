PSG star Neymar delivers honest verdict on Kylian Mbappe extending his stay at the club

Neymar believes Kylian Mbappe made the right call by staying at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Frenchman was linked with a move to Real Madrid but ended up signing a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's contract was due to run down this summer and he was linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid. However, he stunned the world earlier this month by penning a new contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Florentino Perez: "Kylian Mbappe's deal has already been FORGOTTEN." 🎙| Florentino Perez: "Kylian Mbappe's deal has already been FORGOTTEN."

Speaking about his teammate's contract extension, Neymar claimed he had no idea about it until the very end. The Brazilian added that it was the right decision as the PSG project is ideal for the Frenchman.

In an interview with Canal+ (via Diario AS), Neymar said:

"I didn't know about him staying until the last moment. I found out a day before the announcement. I am very happy Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is the right one for his career. It's good that he stays a few more years at PSG, and tries to win a Champions League in his country, with the team from his city.

"I think he's made the right choice, but maybe in future he changes his mind and plays for another team. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important."

Kylian Mbappe on picking PSG over Real Madrid

Mbappe admitted it was a tough decision but added that staying in France was the right call. He claimed that there are a lot more things he needs to do at the Parc des Princes and thus ended up penning a new deal.

He said:

"It's always been a difficult decision... I wanted time to make the right decision. I didn't have any issues with pressure because I've been living with that since I was 14. Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year. I was convinced that was the best decision at the time.

"The context is different now, in sporting terms and personal terms. France is the country where I grew up, I've always lived here and leaving wasn't right... The sporting project has changed as well, that made me want to stay, I don't think my story is over yet."

Mbappe wanted to join Real Madrid last summer, but the Ligue1 side refused to sell him and rejected bids from the Spanish giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far