PSG star Neymar hit with £2.6m fine for unauthorized construction in Rio de Janeiro mansion

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has been hit with a 16 million reais (£2.6m/$3.3m) fine for illegally constructing an artificial lake at his Rio de Janeiro mansion.

Apart from the lake, the mansion in Mangaratiba also has structures like a spa and a helipad. The player has been handed four fines for the case after the authorities received complaints about the construction and sent environmental officers to inspect the property.

A statement from the governing council on the matter read (via GOAL):

“(Fines have been issued for) environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player's mansion. Dozens of infractions (were detected). (The player is) carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization. (He has also overseen) removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization."

Neymar has been in hot water recently. The PSG superstar issued a public apology to his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, a few weeks back, seemingly confessing to cheating on her.

PSG's Neymar slammed by his girlfriend's sister

Brazilian international Neymar, 31, caused quite a stir when he revealed about cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. The revelation took over social and digital media as it went viral.

Bruna's sister, Bianca Biancardi, has since reacted to the matter. She recently made a lengthy social media post slamming the Brazilian attacker for what he did. Bianca wrote (via Sports Brief):

"I could send this on WhatsApp, but since he likes to joke on the internet, let's go. To be clear, as long as this exposure and debauchery keeps happening, I will keep talking. I suggest you stop treating serious situations with giggles. I know it is hard to see the seriousness of the situation when you lack responsibility, commitment and care for your fellow humans."

She added:

"You are surrounded by people who treat you like a god, applauding your shenanigans. The comments on the photo in which he admitted his infidelity demonstrate this."

However, the player was recently spotted spending intimate time with his girlfriend at a nightclub. The couple were also seen sharing a lollipop as they both rocked stylish outfits.

