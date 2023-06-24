PSG star Neymar Jr sends heartfelt message to Lionel Messi on social media as the Argentine celebrates 36th birthday

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar sent a message to his former teammate Lionel Messi on social media as the Argentine celebrates his 36th birthday.

The Brazilian shared the pitch with Messi 206 times for Barcelona and PSG. They combined for 67 goals as well. As Messi celebrates his 36th birthday, Neymar wrote:

"Happy birthday friend."

The pair, along with Luis Suarez, were part of the feared 'MSN' attacking trident at Barcelona and won the Champions League in 2015.

The partnership broke up when PSG paid a world record €222 million fee for the Brazilian's signature in the summer of 2017. Messi and Neymar reunited at PSG when the Argentine joined the Parisian club in the summer of 2021.

The Argentine has decided to end his spell at the Parc des Princes as he will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Lionel Messi's PSG exit saw his on-field partnership with Neymar come to an end for the second time. Apart from their amazing chemistry on the pitch, the pair are also close friends on the pitch.

As Messi left the Parisian club, his former teammate posted a heartfelt message on social media. He reflected Messi's time at the club and also highlighted his relationship with the Argentina captain, writing on Instagram:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

Messi commented under the post:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

The duo enjoyed great success together at Barcelona. They were a crucial part of Luis Enrique's team in 2014-15 that won the treble. While their stint in the French capital was not as glorious, there were evident moments of genius.

