PSG star Neymar's doctor issues update following the Brazilian's successful surgery

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has received a positive update from his doctor after his successful surgery. The Brazilian underwent an ankle operation at the renowned Aspetar Sports Hospital in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier, PSG had disclosed that the 31-year-old forward could be out for up to four months, meaning he would miss the rest of the French league season.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Neymar devrait retrouver son « niveau normal mais avec moins de risques de blessures », explique le chirurgien qui a opéré le joueur du PSG à l’AFP. 🩺 Neymar devrait retrouver son « niveau normal mais avec moins de risques de blessures », explique le chirurgien qui a opéré le joueur du PSG à l’AFP. 🚨 Neymar devrait retrouver son « niveau normal mais avec moins de risques de blessures », explique le chirurgien qui a opéré le joueur du PSG à l’AFP. 🇧🇷🩺

The surgeon who operated on Neymar explained that he should return to his "normal level but with less risk of injury" once his recovery is complete.

Hakim Chalabi, assistant director general at Aspetar hospital, spoke to AFP about the situation and stated:

"Neymar underwent surgery yesterday, and it was successful."

Neymar had to undergo the procedure under general anesthesia and, according to Chalabi, he is "doing very well and is happy."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Samir Nasri: "Neymar's injury, for me it's a loss. We forget too quickly what he did at the beginning of the season. Stop talking about his lifestyle. He didn't twist his ankle because he played poker or because he ate a McDonald's huh."



✍️ Canal+ 🎙️ Samir Nasri: "Neymar's injury, for me it's a loss. We forget too quickly what he did at the beginning of the season. Stop talking about his lifestyle. He didn't twist his ankle because he played poker or because he ate a McDonald's huh." ✍️ Canal+ https://t.co/UD9CyljzQZ

Neymar is expected to remain at Aspetar Sports Hospital for a minimum of two more days. Chalabi also revealed that it was too early to discuss the Brazilian forward's return to football:

"We will evaluate the timing of his return to the field later. It is a little early to talk about it now."

"(He) will need to use crutches for a few days, but he should then be able to resume strength training."

Neymar suffered the injury during PSG's clash against Lille last month and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier discusses Kylian Mbappe's commitment

In the aftermath of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League exit this week, Kylian Mbappe spoke to the press, revealing his thoughts on the game. Despite speculation about his future, however, Mbappe refused to engage in any discussions about a possible move away from Paris.

Acknowledging the strength of their opponents, the Bayern Munich side that knocked them out, Mbappe expressed that his side had reached their fullest potential. According to the Daily Post, he revealed that while Bayern were a team "built to win the Champions League," the Parisians had given it their all, and this was the "maximum" possible.

Christophe Galtier was also questioned about Mbappe's future in Paris. The 56-year-old made it clear that he doesn't feel the need to persuade superstar Kylian Mbappe to stick around at the club (via Daily Post):

"I do not have to try to convince Kylian [to stay]. Kylian is a PSG player and he shows it in every game. He has a great determination to succeed and to perform well in order to help bring the club up to as high a level as possible."

Poll : 0 votes