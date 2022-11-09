PSG star Neymar sends message to Brazil midfielder after he was left out of the FIFA World Cup squad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has sent a message to Philippe Coutinho following his non-selection in the Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil head coach Tite recently named his 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup, leaving Coutinho out. It was expected given his recent injury and lack of form for Aston Villa.

The former Barcelona and Liverpool playmaker made an Instagram post, in reply to which PSG's Neymar wrote:

"I love you, ace."

Here's what Coutinho posted on his Instagram handle:

"The World Cup is a dream for any player and despite not being there, I will be in heart and soul cheering like all Brazilians. I'm very grateful to GOD and to the national team staff that I was part of this journey.

"As you all know I've had an injury keeping me off the lawn for a few weeks. I'm passing by here to thank all the positive messages I've been receiving. I see that there are a lot of people who like me, so for these people I leave here my feeling of gratitude.

"With positivity and faith I look forward, focused on recovering in the best way and come back stronger. The difficulties are part, but there are still many good things to happen."

Coutinho has failed to score or assist in 13 matches for Villa this season and is currently nursing a quad injury.

PSG forward Neymar to captain Brazil in World Cup

Neymar will lead the Brazilian side in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He will hope to bring the Cup back after a gap of 20 years, especially as they are considered one of the best sides in the tournament.

Here is the full list of players Tite has picked for the quadrennial tournament:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man. City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Daniel Alves (Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man. United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man. United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Forwards: Antony (Man. United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes