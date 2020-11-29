PSG star Neymar warns teammates ahead of Champions League clash against Manchester United

PSG star Neymar has warned his teammates of playing timidly ahead of their decisive UEFA Champions League clash at Old Trafford against Manchester United. The French champions lost the reverse fixture 2-1 to the Premier League side.

PSG desperately need a win to catch up to the Red Devils who sit on top of the group at nine points. The Paris side themselves are tied on points with RB Leipzig at six, from four games.

Speaking after PSG's 2-2 draw in Ligue 1 against Bordeaux, Neymar said:

"We played a timid game. We managed to score goals but we missed some details. We have to improve because otherwise, whether in the league or in the Champions League, we have to do better. Usually, we win more matches. If we do not manage to do that it will be complicated in the league as in the Champions League.

"We know the importance of Wednesday’s match, like the match against Leipzig, where we didn’t play well even though we won. ‘On Wednesday, we will try to play our best game, to play well but we have to improve, play more as a team and be better organised otherwise it will be very difficult."

Manchester United to face Neymar's PSG in the Champions League

PSG have not had the best of starts in the domestic league or the Champions League this season. The Paris side have missed their star forwards Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi at various points in the season.

PSG have lost against RB Leipzig and Manchester United in the group stages of the competition and face an uphill task to secure qualification. However, they have a goal difference advantage against the German side.

The Champions League has represented the holy grail for the French side. PSG lost to Bayern Munich in the finals of the premier European competition last season.

The Paris side are at the top of the Ligue 1 table despite losing three games this season. However, their form in Europe will be a detriment to Thomas Tuchel and his long term role at the Parc des Princes.