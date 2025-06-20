PSG star Nuno Mendes names Real Madrid legend Marcelo and one other Los Blancos star as his idols

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) left-back Nuno Mendes has named Real Madrid legend Marcelo, and Los Blancos defender David Alaba as his idols. The Portuguese defender has been on fire for the Parisians this season, registering six goals and six assists from 48 games across competitions.

He was an integral part of the team that won a historic treble this season. Mendes has transformed into one of the finest left-backs in the world under Luis Enrique's tutelage at the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Marcelo enjoyed tremendous success with Real Madrid during his career, registering 38 goals and 103 assists from 546 games. The Brazilian left-back won six league titles, and five Champions League trophies during his decade-and-a-half stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Zone, Mendes revealed that he looks up to Marcelo and David Alaba.

“My idols? Marcelo and David Alaba,” said Mendes.

Interestingly, Alaba's contract expires at the end of next season and his future remains up in the air. The Austrian has struggled to stay fit in recent times, and missed the first half of the 2024-25 season with an ACL injury picked up in December 2023.

The 32-year-old finished the campaign with just 14 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid. With Dean Huijsen joining Los Blancos last month, David Alaba remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a move for Adam Wharton this summer?

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Adam Wharton this summer, according to Fichajes. With Luka Modric set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent after the FIFA Club World Cup, the LaLiga giants are in the market for a new midfielder.

Los Blancos opted against signing a replacement for Toni Kroos after the German legend retired in the summer of 2024. Real Madrid now want a fresh face to orchestrate the midfield and have set their sights on Wharton.

The Englishman has been outstanding for Crystal Palace in recent times, and has admirers across the continent. The 21-year-old is considered the right profile for the job at the Santiago Bernabeu, although prising him away from Selhurst Park won't be easy.

Wharton is under contract with the Eagles until 2029, and the club consider him an integral part of their plans. The player is currently valued at €45m, which could also be a dealbreaker for Los Blancos.

