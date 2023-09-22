PSG star reacts on social media as he returns to training after long injury lay-off

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe has given a promising update on his return from an Achilles tendon injury with a post on social media.

Kimpembe is yet to play for Luis Enrique's side this season after suffering Achilles tendon issues throughout last season. He only managed to appear 15 times across competitions, helping the Ligue 1 champions keep six clean sheets.

However, the French defender looks close to making a full recovery as he has posted a video of himself in training on X (formerly Twitter). He captioned it:

"This feeling.... Back (soon)."

Kimpembe's return will come as a vital boost to PSG as they looked nervy at the back in their shock 3-2 defeat to OGC Nice (September 15). Enrique has entrusted Danilo Pereira and Milan Skriniar in the France international's absence.

However, Skriniar hasn't looked completely capable at times while Pereira is predominantly a defensive midfielder. Kimpembe will likely claim back a starting berth in the Parisians' defense once he does make his return.

The Frenchman has long been one of PSG's most vital players since making his debut in 2015. He's won seven Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France trophies, and has made 236 appearances.

PSG boss Luis Enrique lauds Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world

The French superstar has been in mesmerizing form.

Kylian Mbappe has made a scintillating start to the season, bagging eight goals in five games across competitions. The French superstar scored a penalty in a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 19).

It was after that victory that his manager Enrique took time to praise the in-form PSG frontman. He deemed him the best player in the world and a leader (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

“For me, Kylian is the best player in the world. But above his technical qualities, what has struck me is his human quality. It is a pleasure to see him in the dressing room. He is a leader, and he always has a smile."

There was much talk over Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes during the summer amid his decision not to extend his stay at the club. He was banished to a squad of undesirables and placed up for sale.

However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner held positive talks with the PSG hierarchy and was reinstated into Enrique's first team. It's paid dividends as he has continued where he left off last season as the reigning Ligue 1 champions' protagonist.