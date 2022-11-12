PSG star ruled out of Auxerre clash 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marquinhos has been ruled out of the French side's Ligue 1 clash against Auxerre on Sunday, 13 November.

Christophe Galtier has named a 21-man squad for his team's clash against Auxerre. The likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos have all been named.

However, Marquinhos, who has been called up to Brazil in their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is not a part of the team.

Marquinhos is the club captain for the Parisians. Since joining the club in 2013, the Brazilian has made 384 appearances.

The 28-year-old remains an integral part of Galtier's side this season as well. He has made 21 appearances for the defending French champions, starting 19 of those games.

Marquinhos and Ramos have formed a reliable defensive pairing at the heart of the defense for PSG. In the Brazilian's absence, Prensel Kimpembe might be the player to partner the former Real Madrid captain.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier said that he is not looking to spare any player ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSG manager Christophe Galtier.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke to the media ahead of his team's final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Galtier said he is not looking to spare any players so that they can get extra rest for the Qatar showpiece.

He told the media (via RMC Sport):

"I'm not going to spare anyone. ... I have all the players available except Fabian (Ruiz), we'll see for Keylor (Navas) who joined the session with us. No player came directly or indirectly to tell me that he did not want to play or that he was afraid to play this last match before the World Cup."

He further added:

"When I see an injured player like Sadio Mané, I'm always sad for him, even more in this very unique season with a World Cup in the middle. The relationship is very direct between my medical staff and the medical staff of the selections. All the selection doctors are informed of the state of form of our players. There are a lot of exchanges."

Galtier went on:

"Our selected players will be valid, operational for Sunday's match. The most important thing is to train seriously, to recover well, to prepare for these sessions but also to play while being as free as possible in terms of mental.

"These players who are going to the World Cup, they are very high level athletes, competitors. When they enter the competition, there is less restraint. There may be this fear, but it is more around, on the environment of the player than on himself."

