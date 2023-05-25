PSG star's agent addresses player's future amid rumors of exit from Ligue 1 club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti's agent Rafaela Pimenta recently addressed rumors regarding the player's future at the Parisian club.

There have been claims that Verratti wants to leave the club at the end of the season. Reports also claim that Saudi Pro League (SPL) club Al-Hilal are ready to give the Italian central midfielder a deal worth €60 million per season.

Pimenta addressed the player's future, saying (h/t PSG Community):

"Sooner or later, an Italian thinks of going home; he always wants to come back. PSG must finish the championship, then we'll see."

Verratti, 30, has been playing for the Ligue 1 giants for over a decade now after joining from Italian club Pescara in 2012. He has since made 411 appearances for the Parisians and also contributed 11 goals and 61 assists.

The 30-year-old has won 29 trophies with the French club, including eight Ligue 1 titles. He looks set to lift his ninth Ligue 1 trophy this season and take his overall tally to 30.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are interested in PSG's Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is hands down one of the most technically gifted midfielders in world football. Hence, if he decides to leave the French capital, he could become a player on demand.

Reports (via Le Parisien) suggest that Real Madrid are contemplating making a move for the Italian while Manchester City are also keen on the player. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilights of their careers, Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their options in the middle of the park.

As for the Cityzens, they could lose Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent in the summer. The German has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Hence, Pep Guardiola's side will also need one or two signings as Kalvin Phillips' future at the club is also in doubt.

What the future beholds for Verratti remains to be seen. He has been one of the key players behind PSG's return as one of the European superpowers in the last decade.

Poll : 0 votes