PSG star's contract may be terminated if Kylian Mbappe extends stay- Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may terminate Sergio Ramos' contract if Kylian Mbappe agrees to stay at the club, reports le10sport.com.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent in the summer, with Real Madrid waiting in the wings to price him away. However, the Parisians aren't giving up just yet, and are pulling out all the stops to persuade him to stay put beyond the summer.

The Ligue 1 giants are planning to offer him a bumper deal. It would see the 23-year-old forward take home the highest wage in the squad, exceeding that of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

GOAL @goal PSG are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a contract worth well over £500,000 a week 🤑 PSG are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a contract worth well over £500,000 a week 🤑 https://t.co/hbCuMRr693

However, it would come at a cost.

To balance out the salaries, PSG could cancel their contract with Ramos. The central defender only arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard has struggled with recurring injuries since then, making only five appearances in all competitions for them so far.

He's currently the fourth highest earner in the team with over €500,000-a-week salary. His proneness to injuries, though, means it's not feasible for them to keep paying him so much.

If Mbappe indeed accepts the new deal, it will keep him at the club until 2027. Hence, the former Galactico's time in the French capital could end sooner than expected.

Decision remains in PSG star's hands

PSG are going to extreme lengths to convince Mbappe, but the decision lies solely with him.

The Frenchman is rumored to have rejected three contract proposals so far, an indication that he's set on a move to the Spanish capital.

Money doesn't seem to be his top priority right now as the player wants to move away from Messi and Neymar's shadow and shine on his own. Sure, his stats for the 2021-22 season eclipse that of the South American duo, but he still has to share the stage with two footballing greats.

Mbappe's talents mean the Frenchman has long been touted to win the Ballon d'Or someday. His chances of lifting the same will be boosted after leaving PSG.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🥇| Real Madrid want to make Mbappe's Champions League match against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu his last Champions League match with PSG. 🥇| Real Madrid want to make Mbappe's Champions League match against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu his last Champions League match with PSG. @JorgeCPicon 🚨🥇| Real Madrid want to make Mbappe's Champions League match against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu his last Champions League match with PSG. @JorgeCPicon https://t.co/o18c5TLNRc

The forward is also a boyhood fan of Real Madrid anyway, idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo growing up.

It's understood that he wants to emulate the Portuguese star's accomplishments at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since his mega €180 million transfer from AS Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has blossomed into one of the world's best players with his blistering goalscoring exploits.

He's struck 154 goals and made 77 assists in 204 games so far. He has lifted 10 titles and won numerous individual honors, including three league Golden Boots.

Edited by Aditya Singh