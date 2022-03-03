PSG star set to miss Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg clash against Real Madrid: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back Sergio Ramos is unlikely to feature in the return leg of his side's Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid next week, it has been claimed.

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid as a free agent last summer, Ramos has had a tough time keeping injury issues at bay. The Spaniard has played only 283 minutes of football across five games in all competitions for the French giants.

Many expected the veteran defender to lead PSG’s Champions League challenge from the front this season, putting his immense experience to good use. Unfortunately, the reality has been a lot gloomier for all parties, as Ramos has missed all seven of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League games so far.

Fabrizio Romano



"The day we say he can no longer play, it will be clear to everyone. That's not the case". PSG director Leonardo tells L'Equipé on Sergio Ramos: "When we signed him, Ramos was physically fine. Unfortunately, what we wanted didn't happen. But wait - season is not over".

French outlet RMC Sport has now published a report which claims that the player will be sidelined for yet another Champions League fixture in the current campaign. Having already missed the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Round of 16 encounter with Real Madrid last month, Ramos looks destined to take no part in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday as well.

The former Real Madrid skipper is currently nursing a calf injury and missed PSG’s last scheduled training session ahead of Saturday’s Ligue 1match against Nice.

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos is likely to return to the heart of PSG’s defense for the matches against Nice and Madrid. The Parisiens currently have a 1-0 advantage against Los Merengues, which is hardly comfortable against the 13-time European champions.

The French giants will need a special shift from Marquinhos next week to contain the Real Madrid’s attackers and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

PSG could sell former Real Madrid skipper to MLS outfit LA Galaxy

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos could end up in the USA’s Major League Soccer (MLS) at the end of the season.

The veteran centre-back has struggled to keep himself fit this season, appearing only five times for Paris across all competitions.

LA Galaxy are extremely interested in PSG and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. They have already initiated contract negotiations with the 35-year-old Spanish center-back.

Given his injury woes this season, keeping the 35-year-old defender on their pay roll hasn’t been beneficial for the Parisiens. If LA Galaxy are genuinely interested in the player, the club from the French capital could cut their losses and let Ramos leave.

The 2010 World Cup winner could thrive in the MLS, as the league’s scheduling is a lot more forgiving than any top European league.

