PSG star sparks Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona rumors again

Angel Di Maria has once again sparked Lionel Messi to PSG rumors, just weeks after being labeled 'disrespectful' by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. The Argentine star has claimed it would be 'wonderful' to play with his countryman at the Ligue1 side.

Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona expires in the summer, and his future is in the balance. He hasn't come to a decision yet, but Manchester City and PSG are keeping tabs on a possible move for the legendary footballer.

Angel di Maria spoke about a possible move for Lionel Messi to PSG just before Barcelona met them in the Champions League. Asked by beIN Sports once again, the PSG star said:

"From my whole career, from everything I've seen, I think Leo is from another planet. (...) To have him as a team-mate would be wonderful. But he is a Barcelona player, he has a contract. After that, we'll see. I talk a lot with him and I always tell him that the important thing is his happiness and that of his family. It's hard to say anything else."

Ronald Koeman on Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's contract is still the most talked about topic in Barcelona, and a possible move away from Camp Nou is on the cards. A decision is yet to be made, but the Catalan side's officials are hopeful of keeping the Argentine at the club.

❝The players have returned very upbeat ... and we need to win.❞

Ronald Koeman, the Barcelona manager, is among those hoping to keep Lionel Messi at the club. Asked about the Argentine's contract situation, he said:

"It is a really important issue and we will do everything we can for Leo to spend many more years at this club. But, at the moment, it's not about next season, it's about the game against Real Valladolid. The president and his people can deal with the future.

"As I said a couple of weeks ago, we took advantage of the international break to have a meeting with the president and the board to speak about this season and next season. It happens at all clubs in the world, but the players and I are focused on our upcoming games."

Barcelona play Real Valladolid on Monday, knowing that a win would see them jump to 2nd in the La Liga table, just a point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.