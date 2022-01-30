PSG star suffers injury blow and withdraws from training due to muscular discomfort - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos has been dealt a fresh injury blow as his fitness issues seem to have no end in sight.

The Spaniard didn't train with the rest of the squad on Sunday, having also withdrawn from the session on Saturday with discomfort.

His participation in their French Cup clash with Nice on Monday is now doubtful.

PSG made an announcement after training which spelt more worry for the beleaguered Spaniard. They wrote:

"Sergio Ramos will have to have a period of rest due to a slight muscle injury in his right calf that occurred on Thursday in training that will be re-evaluated in the middle of the week."

Since joining from Real Madrid last summer in a shock transfer, the 35-year-old has been blighted by recurring injuries.

In fact, there were stunning reports of PSG mulling a possible cancelation of the Spaniard's contract given the extent of his lay-off.

However, he finally made his club debut in the league at the end of November, but has made just three more top-flight appearances since.

The former Real Madrid captain has now been dealt a fresh injury blow that's set to sideline him from yet another fixture.

However, the bigger concern is surrounding the Parisians' Champions League clash with Real Madrid, which is just around the corner.

PSG sweating over fitness of two stars ahead of Real Madrid meeting

The French giants will host the runaway La Liga leaders at the Parc des Princes in the first-leg of the round of 16 on 15 February.

Mauricio Pochettino is facing a double-edged sword with Neymar also currently recovering from an ankle injury and facing a race against time to be fit for the encounter.

He's been sidelined since the end of November but has offered a glimmer of hope lately by returning to training.

In a medical report published by PSG this week, it was said that the Brazilian has started to run again and should resume group training next week.

Ramos, too, faces a similar dilemma, as he surely wouldn't want to miss a fairytale reunion with Real Madrid, where he spent 16 years before jumping ship.

It would truly be a remarkable spectacle to watch him return to the Santiago Bernabeu as an opposition player.

