PSG stars Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos reveal what they'd have done if they weren't footballers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos provided interesting responses when they were asked what they would have been if they were not footballers.

Neymar is on the wrong side of 30 and has been affected by injuries throughout his career. However, the winger remains one of the best players in his position and of this generation.

It is a testament to the forward's talent that Barcelona coughed up a sum of €88 million to sign him from Santos FC when he was just 21. He went on to bag 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana. The Brazil international helped the Spanish giants win nine trophies, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League.

PSG notably paid a record-shattering fee of €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017. The attacker has since scored 118 times and registered 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for Les Parisiens. He has won 13 trophies with the French giants, including four Ligue 1 titles.

The former Santos star is also a mainstay in the Brazilian national team, for whom he has netted 77 times in 124 games. Having had such an illustrious career, it is hard to imagine Neymar pursuing a career in anything other than football.

However, asked what he would have been had he not been a footballer, the PSG superstar told Bolavip:

"Singer."

Ramos, 37, is another PSG star who has established himself as one of the best in his position. The central defender won 22 trophies, including four Champions Leagues, during his 16-year stint with Real Madrid before joining the Parisians in 2021. He was also pivotal in 2010 Spain's FIFA World Cup triumph.

Asked what he would have been had he not been a footballer, Ramos said:

"Tennis player."

PSG star Neymar reveals the goal he celebrated the most

Neymar Jr said that his header in PSG's Champions League Round of 16 win against Borussia Dortmund in 2020 was the goal that he celebrated the most:

"Against Borussia Dortmund. Header."

Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, was asked what his greatest happiness was, to which he replied:

"My greatest happiness is to get awards and complete objectives."

While the Les Parisiens duo provided interesting answers when asked what career they would have pursued had they not been footballers, it is safe to say that they will have no regrets about their careers when they retire.

Poll : 0 votes