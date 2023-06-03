PSG stars set to adopt great gesture in support of Sergio Rico during Clermont Foot game as he continues battle for life

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars will show their support towards Sergio Rico, who is currently in the intensive care unit, during the Ligue 1 clash against Clermont Foot.

Rico suffered a head injury in a horse accident and has been hospitalized as a result. His club teammates will show their support towards the Spanish goalkeeper by wearing his name on the shirt.

PSGhub @PSGhub 🏻 This evening, the players will be wearing Sergio Rico's name on their shirts. #ÁnimoSergioRico This evening, the players will be wearing Sergio Rico's name on their shirts. #ÁnimoSergioRico 🙏🏻🇪🇸 https://t.co/T0yFxcuNCJ

Sergio Rico, formerly of Sevilla, didn't make an appearance for the Parisian club this season. The highly-touted Spaniard joined PSG in 2020 and has since kept 14 clean sheets in 24 appearances.

His recent accident is a very unfortunate event and the player will receive support from his teammates while fighting for health in the hospital.

PSG will not hold Ligue 1 title celebrations in a gesture of solidarity towards Sergio Rico

PSG have already won the Ligue 1 this season. They will play Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes in their final Ligue 1 match of the season. The Parisians, though, won't celebrate the triumph.

The step is in a bid to show their support towards Sergio Rico. Manager Christophe Galtier confirmed the team's stance, telling the media ahead of the Clermont Foot game (via GOAL):

"It’s been a very difficult week. We went from winning the title on Saturday to a rude awakening on Sunday. We’re all affected, we’re trying hard to take our minds off it through training sessions. We’re all together to send lots of positive vibes and energy to Sergio, his mother, his wife, and those close to him."

He added:

“The players keep asking for news, we need to have hope, stay positive and send our energy to Sergio, who’s a big lad who’s fighting. We need to believe in life, in medicine.”

The gesture is a great one from the Parisian club, to say the least. Sergio Rico is a very talented player and was one of the most sought-after young goalkeepers during his time in Sevilla. Fans will hope they get to see the Spaniard back on the field soon.

