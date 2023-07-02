PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife likes Georgina Rodriguez's post as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shows off black bikini on Instagram

According to Le Gosspi, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi's former wife Hiba Aabouk liked Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's recent post. Rodriguez wooed her Instagram followers with a post where she was wearing a black bikini.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo are currently enjoying their vacation in the Italian island of Sardinia. Both have kept fans updated about the same though social media posts.

Rodriguez has often entertained fans with her posts. She seemingly caught Abouk's attention as well, as the Moroccan actress liked one of her posts. Abouk had recently come into the limelight for her divorce saga with Hakimi.

The actress reportedly wanted a share of Hakimi's wealth after the split. However, she found out that the PSG attacker, who also played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, has all of his propertoes registered in his mother's name.

Speaking about the same, Abouk said (via Cuatro):

"There are days when I'm fine and others when you must know how to take blows and make decisions that are sometimes complicated. That can throw you off a bit. When you separate, you restructure your life, although it is not anything special, and you have to take the iron out of the matter."

She added:

"In life, there are many good moments and also other bad ones. You marry for love, and you divorce for lack of love. People evolve, change, grow and take a path sometimes, and there may also be a point where you stop finding yourself. "

Abouk added:

"I have zero attachment to the material things. I left home with one hand in front and the other behind, without the support of my family. But I had to do it, because my environment was not going to allow me to grow or be free. It was either my life or theirs, and I decided to fight for myself."

How many kids do Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two kids together and co-parent three others. Ronaldo Jr., born in 2010, is the eldest of them all. Mateo, Eva Maria, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda are the other four kids.

Georgina Rodriguez is the mother of Alana and Bella. Ronaldo Jr's mother's identity remains unknown. Eva Maria and Mateo, meanwhile, were born to a surrogate mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. They met when the Portugal captain played for Real Madrid, but the pair are yet to get married.

