PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi's lawyers release statement addressing sexual assault charges

Fanny Colin, a lawyer representing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi, has issued an official statement addressing sexual assault charges against the Moroccan. Colin has insisted that Hakimi is innocent and intends to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Hakimi, who played a major role in making Morocco the first-ever African nation to play in a FIFA World Cup semi-final in Qatar last year, has been accused of sexual assault. Le Parisien initially claimed that the right-back was under police investigation for sexually assaulting a woman — a report that has since been corroborated by multiple sources. According to CNN, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office is leading the investigation.

On Tuesday (February 28), Colin became the first member of the PSG superstar’s entourage to address the allegations. She told Le Parisien:

“The accusations against him are false. He is calm & will make himself available to the authorities.”

It has been claimed that the alleged assault took place on Saturday, February 25, at the defender’s home in the Boulogne area of Paris. A police report was filed against the former Real Madrid ace on February 26 (via GOAL).

The woman whom Hakimi allegedly assaulted reportedly visited the superstar’s home when his wife Hiba Abouk and their boys were in Dubai on vacation.

PSG are yet to comment on the matter.

PSG could drop Achraf Hakimi if the case is not cleared sooner rather than later

Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona were quick to distance themselves after Benjamin Mendy, Mason Greenwood and Daniel Alves were accused of sexual assault. PSG are unlikely to be an exception.

Les Parisiens are one of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world. Courtesy of their global fanbase, they cannot afford to do anything that sets a wrong precedent.

At only 24 years old, Hakimi is one of the most sought-after players in the world. He was most recently named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI, ahead of the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker.

If the accusations against Hakimi are not proven to be false sooner rather than later, his reputation will inevitably go for a toss. It could very well mark the end of another bright career in the world of football.

