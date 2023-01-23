PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe appears to mimic Emi Martinez's controversial 2022 FIFA World Cup gesture (WATCH)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe appeared to mimic Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as he performed the goalkeeper's controversial celebration.

Martinez won the Golden Glove award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, after receiving the award, Martinez controversially held it around his crotch area.

FIFA released a statement on the incident, saying that Argentina breached its code of conduct. It read (via Sport Bible):

"Potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations."

Martinez's antics didn't stop there. He mocked Mbappe on multiple occasions after Argentina's win over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He even held a doll with Mbappe's face on it during La Albiceleste's celebratory parade.

The PSG superstar, however, didn't take those actions too seriously. He recently said:

"I talked with him after the match, I congratulated him. For him it was a life goal. For me too, but I lost, so I have to be a good sport. Celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste time on such trivial things."

Kylian Mbappe was phenomenal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final and was named the winner of the Golden Boot award for his performances.

He has now seemingly copied Martinez's actions by holding an award around his crotch area.

Kylian Mbappe is in PSG squad for the clash against Pays de Cassel

Kylian Mbappe is in the PSG squad to face the six-division team Pays de Cassel in the French cup. Neymar is in the team as well while Lionel Messi is rested.

Christophe Galtier said ahead of the match (via PSG Talk):

“The best team will be aligned on Monday in the French Cup, There is no reason at this time of the season when the weeks are very light to make some turnovers because we want to find rhythm, intensity, and automatisms. It would even be stupid. So we will have a very competitive team and very close to what it can be in the championship.”

