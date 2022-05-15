PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe breaks 19-year Thierry Henry record in 4-0 Montpellier win

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has set a new milestone after bagging a goal and two assists in the Parisians' 4-0 league win over Montpellier on Saturday night.

The Frenchman was on fire at the Mosson Stadium, teeing up Lionel Messi for both his goals before scoring a second-half penalty. With three goal contributions on the night, he bought his overall tally for the season to 70 with club and country, surpassing Thierry Henry's long-standing record of 68 for a French player.

The Arsenal legend was at the peak of his powers in the 2002-03 season, producing a blistering run of form with both the Gunners and the French national team.

PokerStars Sports FR @PSSportsFR Kylian Mbappé est impliqué sur 70 buts cette saison en club et sélection.



Le meilleur total pour un joueur français au XXIe siècle. Il dépasse le Thierry Henry de 2002/2003 (68).

His incredible stats included 32 goals across competitions for Arsene Wenger's side, while also finishing as the Premier League top-scorer with 24.

Mbappe has now broken Henry's 19-year-old record following another prolific campaign. The 23-year-old has struck 36 goals for PSG this season, including a league-high 25, coupled with another nine in France colours. He has also displayed his brilliant playmaking skills by bagging numerous assists, mostly in Ligue 1, where Mbappe leads the charts with 15.

LiveScore @livescore



The youngster sets up the veteran twice in minutes Kylian Mbappe 🤝 Lionel MessiThe youngster sets up the veteran twice inminutes Kylian Mbappe 🤝 Lionel MessiThe youngster sets up the veteran twice in 2⃣0⃣ minutes 🎯🎯 https://t.co/6pBhYHD0A3

Like Henry, the former AS Monaco star has won pretty much everything in his relatively short career. However, the UEFA Champions League and the European Championship remain conspicuous by their absence in his stellar trophy cabinet.

At 23, Mbappe has already displayed world-class potential and is set for more collective and individual glory in the future.

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe faces uncertain future in Paris

Transfer speculations have dominated the second half of Mbappe's 2021-22 season, as he's widely rumoured to join Real Madrid this summer.

His contract with the Parisians is up in June, and despite the club's best efforts to extend his stay, there hasn't been a breakthrough yet. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Los Blancos are optimistic about reaching a deal. PSG have tabled an improved offer, but Mbappe hasn't accepted it yet.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet - Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive.PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet - Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive. ⭐️ #MbappéPSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. https://t.co/Y6K32Oy6RM

The 2018 FIFA World Cup-winner has been on Real Madrid's radar for years but never has a move seemed more likely than it is now. An official confirmation from the Spanish champions is expected sometime next week, soon after the conclusion of their league campaign.

