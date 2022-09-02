PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe contacts Paul Pogba to find out his role in witch doctor scandal: Reports

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe contacted Paul Pogba after the forward's name was involved in a witch doctor scandal.

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba accused the French midfielder of trying to curse Mbappe, among many other claims, in a recently released social media video.

Mbappe was keen to understand his role in the saga. Hence, he contacted both Pogba brothers to find out their respective versions of the story and to understand why his name came up in the incident.

It is understood that Didier Deschamps is also keeping a close eye on the situation. With the World Cup on the horizon, the France coach is keen to have a read on the scandal regarding his superstar player.

Pogba, meanwhile, is currently sidelined due to a meniscus injury. He made a return to Juventus in the summer from Manchester United. However, he suffered an injury and might have to go under the knife.

Pogba is undecided on having surgery as that might result in the player missing out for a considerable amount of time. With the World Cup in November, the player is not considering that route.

Pogba was an instrumental player for Didier Deschamps' side in 2018 when they lifted the World Cup in Russia.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has had a great start to his 2022-23 campaign with PSG. In four games for the Parisians, the No.7 has scored five goals.

PSG are currently sitting at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 13 points from their first five league games of the season.

PSG coach Cristophe Galtier heaps praise on his superstar trio of Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain coach Cristophe Galtier

PSG secured a 3-0 win against Toulouse in their latest Ligue 1 game. Both Neymar and Mbappe found the back of the net, with Lionel Messi providing two assists.

Galtier was happy to see the superstar trio perform at the top of their game. He said (via PSGTalk):

"We can only be satisfied. Leo made two wonderful passes. Max (Dupe) also made some great saves. There are a lot of relationships between them. Also with Marco Verratti, Vitinha. It’s also because our midfielders get the ball out well — what we did not do against Monaco.”

The French manager further raved about the quality of the players he has at his disposal, adding:

“We have quality players, it is necessary that this technical relationship exists in the heart of the game.”

The Parisians will face FC Nantes next on September 3 and Mbappe will look to put this incident behind him and continue his great form.

