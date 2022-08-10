PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe expected to feature in Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier after recovering from injury

Having missed the first two competitive games of the season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to feature in Saturday’s (August 13) Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier.

Mbappe, 23, missed PSG’s first competitive match of the season - the French Super Cup - due to a yellow card suspension carrying over from the previous campaign.

The Ligue 1 outfit did not miss the forward, though, as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Nantes in Tel Aviv. Mbappe missed the Parisians' Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot (August 6) due to an adductor injury.

However, as per L’Equipe (via PSGTalk), the France international has now fully recovered and is in line to feature at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The former Monaco star took part in PSG's training session on Tuesday (August 9) and completed it without any issues. Following the 5-1 win over Clermont Foot, new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier said that Mbappe’s injury was not too serious. The striker would have been played had it been a Champions League game.

Lionel Messi could continue to operate centrally for PSG after Mbappe’s return

Kylian Mbappe is at home on the left flank or down the middle. However, courtesy of Lionel Messi and Neymar’s excellent performances against Clermont Foot, he might have to drift to the right if he plays on Saturday.

After scoring only six league goals last season, Messi bagged a brace and an assist against Clermont Foot.

The Argentine has looked at home playing as a false nine, scoring a sumptuous overhead kick. With the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in such scorching form, Galtier might not tinker too much with the lineup. In that case, Mbappe might have to play away from the centre or the left wing.

