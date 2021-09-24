PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe makes history by setting outstanding Ligue 1 record

French forward Kylian Mbappe has overtaken former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović as the player with the most Player of the Month awards in Ligue 1 history.

Kylian Mbappe was named the Ligue 1 player of the month for the month of August for his immense contribution to PSG's 100% start to the new season. The 22-year-old forward scored 3 goals and registered 2 assists.

This was Kylian Mbappe's sixth player of the month award which took him past former PSG great Zlatan Ibrahimović in the most player of the month award chart. The French superstar last won the award back in February this year.

Zlatan Ibrahimović was on the first global superstars to join PSG since their Qatari takeover in 2011. The 39-year-old Swede scored a total of 156 goals for the Parisian giants before moving to Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

As things stand, Kylian Mbappe is third on the all-time top scorer charts at PSG, trailing Zlatan Ibrahimović by 20 goals. The 22-year-old World Cup-winner has a terrific chance of breaking Ibrahimovic's tally of 156 goals before the end of the season.

The all-time top scorer in PSG's history is Edinson Cavani, who netted 200 goals for the Parisian giants before following in Ibrahimovic's footsteps of joining Manchester United on a free transfer.

Kylian Mbappe could be playing his final season for PSG

The 2021-22 season could be Kylian Mbappe's final season in PSG colors as his future in the French capital remains uncertain.

Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and despite the club's best efforts, the 22-year-old forward is far from committing his long-term future to the Ligue 1 side.

It is no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is interested in joining Real Madrid in the near future, with Los Blancos eagerly waiting for the right opportunity to sign their long-term target.

If PSG fail to offer Kylian Mbappe an improved contract before January 2022, the 22-year-old forward will be in a position to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid which will allow him to join Los Blancos on a free transfer come next summer.

PSG turned down massive bids from Real Madrid towards the end of the summer transfer window in the hope that their superstar will sign a new deal soon. However, that does not seem to be the case as things stand.

