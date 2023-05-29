PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe makes massive claim about his future amid links to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will be playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. He stated that he would honor his contract but did not comment on the optional year that he could trigger.

PSG managed to get Mbappe to sign a two-year deal last summer after he came close to leaving for Real Madrid on a free transfer. The new deal saw the club give the striker an optional year, which could be triggered before July 31, 2023.

However, Mbappe is only focused on the 2023/24 season and told the media on Sunday that he plans to honor his contract at Parc des Princes. He said via (GOAL):

"Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honor my contract."

Reports earlier this season suggested that Mbappe was unhappy at PSG and would push for an exit in the summer. Lionel Messi and Neymar are expected to be leaving the club, while Sergio Ramos has been offered a one-year deal.

Kylian Mbappe urged to leave PSG by former England defenders

Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have urged Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG this summer. They believe that he needs to test himself in another league and join a side that can win the UEFA Champions League.

Carragher added that he wants the forward to join Real Madrid, the Frenchman's dream club. He was quoted by SPORT as saying:

“Mbappe has to leave PSG as soon as possible. They are not close to winning the Champions League and I don’t think they will improve enough next year to be able to win it. The sooner he leaves and goes to Real Madrid, the better it will be for him.”

Meanwhile, Ferdinand has asked Mbappe to consider a move to the Premier League. He wants the Frenchman at Manchester United to play in the most competitive league in the world. He said:

“He’s the most devastating player to watch on the planet right now. I love watching him. I think to go to the next level, he needs to go to a more competitive league. I think as much as he’s been great for PSG and they’ve been great for him, he’s won the World Cup and now he’ll want to win the Champions League and I don’t see that happening there."

He added:

“[He should move to] Man United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world 100%. I’d love to see him come here – but nowhere else but Man United if he comes to England!”

Real Madrid reportedly remain interested in signing Mbappe but are waiting for the player to make the first move, as per El Nacional.

