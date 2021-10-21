PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe picks his favorite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe has backed teammate Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The two gifted attackers proved their worth for the Parisian giants as they came from behind to record a much-needed 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League group stages earlier this week.

Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet with the opening goal for PSG, while Messi played a starring role with a match-winning brace in the second half. The Frenchman won a penalty after the interval and opted to hand over the spot-kick to Messi, as the Argentine scored to put PSG ahead on the night.

Minutes later, PSG were handed another penalty, but this time Messi returned the favor as Mbappe was tasked with putting the ball into the back of the net from six yards out. However, the former Monaco man blasted his effort wide as he failed to add to his tally.

Nevertheless, Mbappe spoke about his relationship with Messi and admitted that the 34-year-old deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

"It's a privilege to play with him and it would be fully deserved if he won the Ballon d’Or.”

PSG new boy Lionel Messi looking to win his record seventh Ballon d'Or

Having won the Ballon d'Or a staggering six times in his career - all with Barcelona - Messi will look to add to his tally at the gala next month.

The Argentine great is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time and could further cement his legacy as an icon by getting his hands on the Ballon d'Or with PSG. In doing so, he could become the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award with multiple clubs in the 21st century.

Messi is among the frontrunners for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, with Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho widely believed to be his closest competitors. Having won the Copa del Rey with Barcelona earlier this year, Messi got his hands on his first international trophy, as he captained Argentina to Copa America glory.

The former Barcelona man was also the Player of the Tournament and finished Copa America 2021 as the leading scorer, indicating that he well and truly dominated the competition. Messi has once again had a sensational year for club and country, but only time will tell if he manages to win the Ballon d'Or.

