PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sends celebratory message after thrilling 4-3 win over Lille

Kylian Mbappe was once again a protagonist as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managed a 4-3 Ligue 1 home win against LOSC Lille. The Frenchman bagged a brace. His first goal broke the deadlock in the 11th minute of the match. Mbappe's second strike helped the Parisians level the score at 3-3. Lionel Messi scored a spectacular injury-time free kick to seal all three points.

Christophe Galtier's team entered the Lille clash on the back of three consecutive defeats. The Ligue 1 leaders were in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track. At one stage, though, the team were staring at a fourth straight loss. Such a run of form is simply not acceptable for a club of PSG's stature.

Nevertheless, they got the win, and the talismanic no. 7, Kylian Mbappe played a stunning role in it. He penned a message on Instagram after the result. Mbappe wrote:

"THE RAGE OF VICTORY..."

The win also relieved some much-needed pressure on Christophe Galtier. The club's sporting director Luis Campos was seen storming to the pitch from the stands when Galtier's side found themselves behind.

Galtier addressed the incident as he told the media post-match:

“Luis is passionate, a competitor, it is not interference (to see him agitated on the bench). It doesn't pose any problem for me because there is no technical-tactical intervention."

The French coach was further asked whether he feared losing his job when the team was trailing. He replied:

"Fear for my future at 3-2? A PSG coach who loses 4 matches in a row obviously he is in difficulty. What I can tell you is that I have the support standing of my sports management and my president."

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe, winner of the Golden Boot award during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has been in impressive form for PSG this season. He has scored 28 goals in 29 matches this campaign. Mbappe has also provided six assists for his teammates.

Mbappe has now scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 and is the joint-top scorer alongside Folarin Balogun and Jonathan David.

The no. 7 will be needed at his stratospheric best in upcoming matches. PSG will take on Olympique de Marseille in their next game on February 26. They have already lost in the Le Classique this season. Kylian Mbappe was absent as Galtier's team were defeated 2-1 in the Coup de France.

