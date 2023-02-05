PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe sends heartfelt message to ‘artist’ Neymar Jr on his birthday

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe shared a heartfelt message for his attacking partner Neymar. The Frenchman took to Instagram as he termed his Brazilian teammate an artist.

The No. 10 turns 31 today. He is certainly a player of his own kind. One might argue that artists are hard to come by in today's football. The Brazilian ace, however, is one of the dying breeds. In an era where results outweigh every other aspect of the game, Neymar continues to entertain the fans with his flair.

Mbappe pointed out the facts as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner wrote on his Instagram:

"Happy birthday Artist. Enjoy your day."

The Brazilian made the move to the French capital at the age of 26. While he was a leading player for Barcelona, the winger wanted to be the focal point of the team. The Parisian club provided him with the opportunity.

Since then, he has scored 117 goals and has provided 75 assists in 169 games for the Ligue 1 side.

Both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, however, might miss the first round of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich on 14 February.

Mbappe is certain to miss the high-voltage game after suffering a hamstring knock during PSG's 3-1 win against Montpellier on 1 February. His Brazilian attacking partner is also a doubt as he remains on the sidelines to nurse an ankle injury that he acquired during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG chief claimed Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe need support from the rest of the team to win trophies

PSG advisor Luis Campos claimed that the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will need support from the rest of the team if they are to win major trophies. The superstar attacking trio have been in phenomenal form this season.

All three players have carried the team's attacking charge. Campos, however, believes that winning a trophy is a team effort and the attacking trio will need support in a bid to do so.

He said (via Get French Football News):

"Big stars can’t win trophies alone. They can win a game, two games, or even a few games. But they need others."

