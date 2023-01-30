PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe star-struck by Neymar's stunning freekick in training (WATCH)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was starstruck by Neymar Jr.'s magnificent free kick in training. The Brazilian superstar struck his shot into the top corner, leaving Mbappe in awe.

The two superstars started as attacking partners for the team's Ligue 1 clash against Reims. Christophe Galtier's side took the lead, courtesy of a 51st-minute goal by their no. 10.

The Parisians, however, were down to 10 men as Marco Verratti was sent off in the 59th minute. PSG, however, conceded an equalizer in the sixth minute of injury time as Folarin Balogun scored for the visitors, Reims. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Neymar has been in great form so far this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists in 24 games.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 24 games this campaign.

PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi were recently criticized for their lack of defending

While the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are perhaps the best in the world, their defensive output is a concern for the club, claimed the club's former midfielder Jean-Michael Larque. He said (h/t PSG Talk):

“[Sergio] Ramos’ performance crystallizes criticism, but I wouldn’t want to blame all the ills, all the responsibilities of an unbalanced team on a single player. We often speak, tactically, of an unbalanced team with three attackers who do not defend. There is a defense which is still in great difficulty in my eyes because the effort of the Parisian leaders is constantly focused on the names in front. And behind, from time to time, we take a player who gives satisfaction."

He added:

"Yes, but today we no longer have the Marquinhos of three or four years ago. […] You only win a competition when you have guys or a guy who is able to make the difference, but you only win a big competition when you have a solid defense. However, today, from Donnarumma to Ramos, passing from time to time by Marquinhos, it breaks my heart to say it, we do not have at PSG a defense which gives hope of a great performance in the Champions League. And I hope I’m wrong.”

