PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe takes #10 shirt as France announce squad numbers for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has been given the #10 shirt after France announced their squad numbers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus have made last-minute changes to their 26-man squad, with AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi replacing PSG's Presnel Kimpembe.

The Parisians' defender has not fully recovered from a hamstring issue and won't be risked in Qatar.

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has also been added to the squad.

Didier Deschamps' side are among the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup trophy and successfully defend their crown.

They have officially announced their squad numbers for the tournament, which gives an insight into how Deschamps perhaps views his team. It's no surprise that PSG striker Mbappe will don the #10 shirt.

Mbappe wears the number at the Parc des Princes and did so during France's World Cup triumph in 2018. He has been in fine form for PSG this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid forward and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been given the #19 shirt.

Although he wears the #9 for Madrid, AC Milan frontman Olivier Giroud will wear that number.

Arsenal's in-form defender William Saliba will wear the #17 shirt as his preferred #12 has gone to RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku.

Saliba has made 17 appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

He has helped the Gunners keep eight clean sheets as his team sits at the top of the Premier League table.

Newcomers Thuram and Disasi have been handed the #26 and #3 shirt numbers.

Here is the full list of squad numbers France players will be wearing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

Who does PSG forward Mbappe's France face at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Can Mbappe conjure up more World Cup magic?

France are placed in Group D for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps' side face Australia in their opener on Tuesday, 22 November at the Al Wakrah Sports Club. They then battle Denmark on Saturday, 26 November, at Stadium 974.

The Danes caused France all sorts of problems in their recent UEFA Nations League fixtures, beating them both home and away.

Les Bleus' final group game comes against Tunisia on Wednesday, 30 November at the Education City Stadium.

If they advance to the last 16 they will face a side from Group C, which consists of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

