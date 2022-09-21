PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe threatened with legal action by KFC after France photoshoot snub

Alain Beral, the vice president of KFC France, has threatened legal action against Kylian Mbappe for refusing to participate in some of the French national team's sponsorship commitments.

Mbappe was not a part of the official photoshoot for the French Football Federation's official sponsors as he wanted the legal issues regarding his image rights sorted.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's lawyers recently put out a statement that read:

"Times change, athletes too. The younger generation is no longer ready to compromise when the older one saw it as a question of zeros. My job is to ensure that we do not dispossess athletes of their image rights, which are fundamental to personality."

"I listen to the player and help him unfold what he thinks. Some want to pass me off as the great puppeteer, but that is up to them. Me and my client, we know what is true."

Following the confirmation that Mbappe was not taking part in the official photoshoot, Beral told the Sports Business Club website that the company are considering legal action. However, he did not clarify if the action would be against the player or FFF for not sticking to the contract.

KFC distances itself from Kylian Mbappe legal action comments

KFC have now distanced itself from the comments made by Alain Beral. In a statement, the company said they want to find a solution for the situation and claimed they were supporters of PSG star.

The statement read:

"KFC France regrets the words that were spoken yesterday and reported in the media this morning. These are personal opinions, but in no way reflect the position of the company. KFC France also wishes to clarify that Alain Beral did not speak on behalf of the company, but in the context of a private conversation during an event related to his functions as president of the National Basketball League."

The statement continued:

"The partnership between KFC and the French Football Federation (FFF) has always been a source of pride for the company. KFC France has every confidence in the FFF's ability to find satisfactory solutions for all of its partners and players, including Kylian Mbappe, whose supporters we are among the first in France."

France take on Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday (September 22) and will then play Denmark three days later.

