PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe took part in France photo shoot after resolving image rights issue: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe took part in his marketing obligations for the French national team after resolving image rights issues, L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) has claimed.

The PSG superstar initially refused to take part in a photo shoot for France’s commercial partners due to a dispute over the players’ image rights. The French Football Federation ultimately promised to tweak its rules on image rights, which helped make Mbappe more compliant. On Tuesday morning, the former Monaco forward willingly took part in a photo shoot for Les Bleus’ sponsors.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet The top 10 highest paid players in 2022 (wages and sponsorship included):



Mbappé €124.8M

Ronaldo €112.8M

Messi €109.8M

Neymar €90.8M

Salah €39.4M

Hazard €31.2M

Iniesta €29.9M

Sterling €29.3M

De Bruyne €28.9M

Griezmann €27.4M

French publication RMC Sport shed more light on the matter. According to reports, the FFF held a meeting in the aftermath of Mbappe’s decision to skip the initial photo session. Coach Didier Deschamps, skipper Hugo Lloris, vice-captain Raphael Varane, and Mbappe were also in attendance.

After a 30-minute session, the FFF released a statement, confirming that it was revising its stance on players’ image rights. The statement read:

“The FFF is delighted to work on the outlines of a new agreement which will allow it to maintain its interests all the while taking into consideration the concerns and legitimate convictions unanimously expressed by its players.”

The PSG no. 7 is currently the undisputed poster boy of the French national team. The 2018 World Cup winner has thus far featured in 57 games for his country, including friendlies and all cup competitions, recording 27 goals and 21 assists.

Kylian Mbappe will look to lead France to their first UEFA Nations League Group 1 win this week

World Champions France have not been at their best in the UEFA Nations League this term. The defending champions were expected to dominate their group in League A. Instead, Deschamps’ side find themselves at the bottom of the table after four rounds of fixtures.

They opened the campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Denmark and followed it up with consecutive 1-1 draws against Croatia and Austria, respectively. On matchday four, they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luka Modric’s Croatia.

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 I admire Kylian Mbappe for speaking up if he doesn't feel comfortable with his image being used to promote gambling firms and fast food chains. Impossible to ignore the fact that he's simultaneously the face of the biggest sportswashing project in world football, however I admire Kylian Mbappe for speaking up if he doesn't feel comfortable with his image being used to promote gambling firms and fast food chains. Impossible to ignore the fact that he's simultaneously the face of the biggest sportswashing project in world football, however

On Thursday (September 22), they will return to Nations League action with a clash against Austria. Considering it will be their penultimate fixture before the World Cup in November, France must make it a point to put on a show for their fans.

With Karim Benzema out injured, their golden boy Kylian Mbappe must be the one to lead from the front and produce the goods to help France clinch maximum points.

