PSG superstar Lionel Messi achieves incredible feat for first time since 2019-20 season with assist against Angers

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has racked 15 goals and as many 15 assists in a league season for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign with Barcelona. Messi produced an assist for Kylian Mbappe in PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Angers at the weekend to take his tally to 15.

He's nowthe leading assist provider in the French league this season. Messi also has 15 Ligue 1 goals. The last time the Argentine managed this feat was in 2019-20 when he bagged 25 goals and provided 21 assists in 33 La Liga games for the Blaugrana.

The numbers show that apart from his goalscoring prowess, Messi is just as good a playmaker. He has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 36 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi told to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's PSG future is uncertain, as the Argentine is in the final few months of his contract but is yet to agree a new deal.

Messi has been linked with a move back to Barcelona. However, former MLS star Carlos Ruiz reckons moving to Inter Miami and settling with his family in the United States would be the best option for the Argentine.

Ruiz recently said (via GOAL):

“I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow.

"Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image. I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

Messi joined the Parisians in 2021 and has scored 31 goals and provided 34 goals in 70 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes