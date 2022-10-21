PSG superstar Lionel Messi bags Ligue 1 player of the month award for September

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi was named the Ligue 1 player of the month for September.

Messi scored one goal and provided three assists during the month which earned him the award. The Argentine has managed to score eight goals and provide eight assists in 14 games for the Parisians so far this season.

Messi endured a difficult start to his life at the club after making a move from Barcelona last season. He could only score 11 goals and provide 15 assists in 34 games. However, his form has improved massively so far this campaign.

PSG, meanwhile, have been undefeated this season. They are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 29 points on the board from 11 games.

Christophe Galtier's team have picked up eight points from their first four Champions League games of the season.

Argentine journalist says PSG superstar Lionel Messi will never surpass Diego Maradona

Argentine journalist Luciano Wernike recently claimed that regardless of what happens in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Messi will never eclipse what Diego Maradona did for the Albicelste.

Here's what he said to The Telegraph:

Maradona in ’86 was like Aladdin with a miracle lamp. He was a genius playing with decent players and managed to be a world champion. For Messi, who is yet to score a World Cup knockout goal in eight fixtures, it’s virtually impossible to replicate Maradona.

"Messi’s a wonderful player to watch and he’s been a changed man over the last two years with Argentina, someone with much stronger leadership skills. It’s almost as if he flicked a switch with the national team after Maradona passed away."

The journalist added:

"Lionel Scaloni (Argentina’s coach) has also managed to get the best out of Messi and help the team to not only play with him, but also play for him. However, at least for me, Messi will never compare to Maradona. It’s nothing against Messi, the footballer. It’s just that Maradona made me feel a way Messi or anybody else can’t.

"Younger Argentines, who never saw Maradona in the flesh, think differently. For them, Messi is their generation’s messiah. But if you ask people like me, who’ve been around for a while (he’s 53), no matter what happens in Qatar, Messi won’t come close to Maradona’s level in Argentina."

Lionel Messi will next be seen in action when PSG lock horns with Ajaccio on Saturday, October 22.

