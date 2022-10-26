PSG superstar Lionel Messi becomes first player across Europe's top 5 leagues to hit double figures for goals and assist in 2022-23 season

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi became the first player across Europe's top five leagues to score double-digit goals and provide double-digit assists for his club side so far this season.

Messi put on a masterclass against Maccabi Haifa as the Argentine scored two goals and provided two assists during his team's 7-2 win in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (25 October).

He has now scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 16 games across all competitions this campaign.

Cody Gakpo is another player in Europe's top seven leagues to achieve the landmark. The PSV Eindhoven winger has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists so far this season.

Squawka @Squawka Players to score 10+ goals 𝙖𝙣𝙙 register 10+ assists across Europe's top seven leagues and European competition this season:



◎ Cody Gakpo (12G 10A)

◉ Lionel Messi (10G 11A)



Lionel Messi assisted Neymar during the game as the Brazilian scored a delightful chip in the first half. The goal marked Messi's 11th combination with the Brazilian that led to a goal in the UEFA Champions League.

William Hill @WilliamHill



🤝 Iniesta x Messi (15)

🤝 Suárez x Messi (12)

🤝 Neymar x Messi (11)

🤝 Dani Alves x Messi (10)



The Argentine's performance against Maccabi Haifa was nothing short of scintillating. He made eight final-third entries and managed five shots on goal along with creating four chances for his teammates.

Squawka @Squawka



31 passses in final third

8 final third entries

5 shots

4 chances created

2 duels won

2 goals

2 assists

1 foul won

0.55 xG



Messi achieved another legendary feat during the game. The 35-year-old became the oldest player in the competition's history to bag a brace of goals and assists.

2 & 2 - Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game (35 years, 123 days). Multifaceted.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi shared an honest assessment about Cristiano Ronaldo last season

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his boyhood club Manchester United last season and adapted well. Lionel Messi, who joined PSG last summer, shared an assessment of the Portuguese's return.

While speaking to MARCA, the Argentine said (via Mirror):

"United are a very strong team with great players. Cristiano already knew the club, but that was at another stage and now he has adapted in an impressive way. From the beginning, he has scored goals as always and had no problems adapting.

"In the Premier League, it is not as good as we all thought, but it is a very difficult and even competition in which things take a lot of turns. After December it changes a lot and anything can happen."

