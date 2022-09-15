PSG superstar Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo 's UEFA Champions League record with goal against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo 's record of scoring against 38 teams in the Champions League. The former has now scored against 39 teams.

Messi's goal against Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (September 14) meant he is now the player to have scored against the most number of distinct teams in the competition's history.

The Argentine equalized in the 37th minute of his team's game against Maccabi Haifa during their away trip to Israel.

Maccabi Haifa took the lead in the 24th minute of the game due to a sumptuous finish from Tjaronn Chery. However, Messi put the Parisians level in the 37th minute after some crafty build-up play with Kylian Mbappe.

Messi set up the second for Mbappe as he split the hosts' defense with a through ball for the former AS Monaco forward. The Frenchman found the back of the net as slotted the ball home with his first touch in the 69th minute.

Neymar Jr. skillfully converted a delightful lob pass from Marco Verratti in the dying minutes to seal the Parisians' second straight win. They came into the contest on the back of a 2-1 home win against Juventus on the opening matchday of the Champions League.

On a triumphant night for PSG, Messi rewrote the record books as he also broke another record. He scored for the 18th successive season in the Champions League, yet another competition record.

Lionel Messi has now scored 126 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time list of top-scorers in the competition.

The Portuguese legend has 140 goals in the Champions League. However, he is not playing in this year's competition as Manchester United are in the Europa League due to their sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

Thomes Muller chose between PSG star Lionel Messi and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Thomas Muller on Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller recently picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of PSG star Lionel Messi in the eternal debate of who is better.

The German attacker reasoned his pick on the fact that he has a good record against teams with Messi. However, he has found it hard against teams with Ronaldo. He said (quoted by utdreport):

"I go for Ronaldo. Against Messi I have a good statistic, against Ronaldo, not that good."

