PSG superstar Lionel Messi breaks historic record held by Pele after 4 goal contributions against Maccabi Haifa

According to the Daily Star, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi broke a historic record held by Pele with his heroics against Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on October 25.

Messi bagged two goals and two assists against the Israeli club at the Parc de Princes. He now has 1,127 goals and assists in total during his career, the highest by an individual.

Exclusive Messi ➐ @ExclusiveMessi Most G/A in Football:



Messi: 1,127

Pele: 1,126



Lionel Messi now has the MOST goal contributions in ALL of football. Most G/A in Football:Messi: 1,127Pele: 1,126Lionel Messi now has the MOST goal contributions in ALL of football. 📊 Most G/A in Football:🇦🇷 Messi: 1,127 🆕🇧🇷 Pele: 1,126Lionel Messi now has the MOST goal contributions in ALL of football. 🐐 https://t.co/2RjLivQCDp

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 673 goals and provided 303 assists for Barcelona in 778 games. He has now scored 22 goals and provided 27 assists in 50 games for PSG. The Argentine has also scored 90 goals in 164 games for his national team.

Pele reportedly had over 1000 goal contributions during his legendary career (1126 to be exact). While many claim that Pele's contributions include statistics from friendly games, Messi has surpassed the claimed numbers held by Pele.

PSG attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar praised by Christophe Galtier

PSgG attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

All three superstars of PSG's attacking trio were at the peak of their powers as the Parisians defeated Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League by a scoreline of 7-2.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each bagged braces while Neymar scored one goal. The trio also tallied the same number of assists, respectively.

While talking to the media after the game, Christophe Galtier held the three superstars in high regard as he said (via newsable.asianetnews.com):

"We played fantastic football, there was a lot of connection between the lines, especially between the midfield and our three strikers who were fabulous. There was a great connection between them. When everyone plays for the team, it gives a very good image.

"We had to find a system and complementarities so that they could express themselves more freely. Their technical quality and their relationship in small spaces, as well as the fact that they defend more densely, allow us to have more rapid transitions. When one of the three goes off with the ball, it just plays for each other and it's obviously very nice to see."

Galtier added:

"But it's very nice to train them, especially the front three. To have them every day in training, with yesterday's (Monday) morning session, which was of an exceptional level, and on top of that to see them express themselves like that, for a coach, it's the Holy Grail…"

Poll : 0 votes