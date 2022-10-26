PSG superstar Lionel Messi breaks UEFA Champions League record held by Cristiano Ronaldo after Maccabi Haifa heroics

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has moved above longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo for the record for most goals scored from outside the box in the Champions League.

Messi conjured up a masterclass against Maccabi Haifa in the first half of their clash on 25 October at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentinian scored a double, with his first being a delightful effort in the 19th minute following an assist from Kylian Mbappe.

Messi then grabbed his second of the night in the 44th minute, again Mbappe the assister as the former Barcelona forward fired home from the edge of the box.

In doing so, he added to goals from Mbappe and Neymar, who had only been canceled out by an Abdoulaye Seck strike in the 38th minute.

PSG went in at half-time 4-1 ahead but all praise was placed firmly on Lionel Messi.

He breaks the record for the highest number of goals in the Champions League from outside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo was level with the Argentinian heading into the Parisians' clash with Haifa on 22.

Messi's second effort of the night now takes his tally to a record-breaking 23.

It has been a memorable night for the veteran forward, who has been a nightmare for the Israeli minnows defense to deal with.

PSG are heading into the knockout stages of the Champions League as they sit top of Group H on 11 points alongside Benfica with the same goal difference (6).

Juve are third on three points, as are Haifa who sit fourth meaning that the two will be bowing out at the group stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to play in the Champions League as he risks further records being broken by rival Lionel Messi

Messi is eyeing more of Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League records

Cristiano Ronaldo asked Manchester United to allow him to leave this past summer so that he could join a side competing in the Champions League, per Guardian.

No transfer ensued and the Portuguese remained at Old Trafford and is now settling for competition in the Europa League.

This will allow his longtime rival Lionel Messi to edge closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's record goal tally in the Champions League of 140 goals scored.

Messi now sits on 129 and is hot on Ronaldo's heels to try and break the United striker's record that he holds so dearly.

Lionel Messi already broke another record held by the Portuguese in Europe's elite club competition this season.

After netting in PSG's 3-1 win over Haifa on 14 September, he broke Ronaldo's record for scoring against the highest number of different opposition in the competition (39 teams).

