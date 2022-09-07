PSG superstar Lionel Messi buys £9.5 million Ibiza mansion with swimming pool and football pitch but may have to demolish rooms because of legal issues - Reports 

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has bought a mansion worth £9.5 million in Ibiza.

The former Barcelona man bought the property from Swiss business tycoon Philippe Amon. The mansion is located on the west coast of the island of Ibiza.

According to Periodico de Ibiza (via the aforementioned The Sun report), Messi finalized the deal on February 3, signing the paperwork for his purchase. He reportedly spent the summer over there with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

However, the mansion hasn't yet been given a certificate of occupancy due to prevalent planning issues. It is understood that the seven-time Ballon d'Or might have to demolish a few rooms in his house that were not part of the original plan, to ensure there is a proper livable condition.

The size of the property is a whopping 1860 square meters. It contains a massive sized swimming pool that is of the same length as the house. An outdoor football pitch is also available.

Lionel Messi will look to have a successful Champions League campaign with PSG

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a strong start to his season with PSG. The Argentine started the Parisians' 2-1 home win against Juventus on September 7 in their first game of the season in the Champions League.

The former Barcelona man has scored four goals and provided six assists in his first eight games of the season for Paris Saint-Germain.

After arriving from FC Barcelona last season, the Argentine magician endured a rather underwhelming campaign during his first season in France. In 34 games, Messi scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists. These numbers are rather mediocre considering the astronomical standards he set for himself during his stay at the Camp Nou.

PSG also crashed out of the Round of 16 of last season's European competition after an aggregate loss to Real Madrid over two legs.

Nevertheless, the Parisians will hope to get a better result in this edition of the competition. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe have all gotten off to strong starts to their campaign this term under new boss Christophe Galtier.

With the superstar attacking trio in top form, fans will look forward to Galtier's men having a successful outing in Europe's premier cup competition this season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit